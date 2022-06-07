STRANGER THINGS 4 Sets New Records on Netflix

In week two, Stranger Things 4 broke three new records:

It became the most watched season of English-language TV in a single week on Netflix with a staggering 335.01M hours viewed in the last seven days; the series hit #1 on the Top 10 lists in 91 countries, a first for an English TV series; and in less than two weeks since its premiere, Stranger Things 4 has become the first TV series to jump into the top 3 on our Most Popular List with an astounding 621.80M hours viewed.

And the series is not the only thing exciting fans. Kate Bush's track "Running Up That Hill" entered the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in its 37-year history.

Fans of the Hawkins crew also traveled back in time as Seasons 1 to 3 had 75.08M hours viewed, 58.27M hours viewed, and 47.42M hours viewed, respectively. Meanwhile, in the fifth spot, The Lincoln Lawyer continued to hook viewers with 42.53M hours viewed. The legal drama appeared in the Top 10 in 68 countries. Nor can viewers get enough of the Byrdes as Ozark Season 4 had 16.77M hours viewed this week. Season 2 of Bridgerton demonstrated its ongoing power, landing at #9 with an additional 9.99M hours viewed 11 weeks after its launch.

Spanish thriller Wrong Side of the Tracks kept audiences captivated with 37.16M hours viewed, topping the non-English TV list. The series made the Top 10 in 71 countries. The final season of the gripping Mexican thriller Who Killed Sara? was #2 with 15.57M hours viewed.

Interceptor made its debut atop the English Films list with 35.6M hours viewed. The action-adventure, starring Elsa Pataky, was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. After three weeks, A Perfect Pairing continued to hold strong, coming in at #2 with 14.41M hours viewed. Class is in full swing as Senior Year had an additional 13.26M hours viewed in its fourth week.

For the second week in a row, Indian-Hindi musical epic RRR came in at #1 on the non-English Films list with 13.94M hours viewed. In its third week, Danish drama Toscana had 5.54M hours viewed while Dutch romantic comedy F*ck Love Too had 4.78M hours viewed. Omar Sy's French comedy The Takedown continued to bring the laughs with 3.67M hours viewed.

The film also moved into the fifth spot on the Most Popular list with 78.63M hours viewed. And The Perfect Family proved that all families are perfect in their own way. The witty Spanish comedy pulled in 3.04M hours viewed.