STAVROS HALKIAS: UNCLE STAV Trailer and Key Art to Debut on Netflix

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Netflix has released the official trailer and key art for STAVROS HALKIAS: UNCLE STAV, the comedian's second special for the streaming service.

Fresh off becoming an uncle this year, Stavros Halkias is back for his second Netflix special, Uncle Stav. With the same unruly charm, Stavros has a little more wisdom to pass down this time around, proving you can be both a dirtbag and a role model at the same time. Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav premieres on September 8, 2026 only on Netflix.

Credits

Executive Producers: Stavros Halkias and Ben O'Brien EP for Stavvy Baby Entertainment

Director: Matt Johnson

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