Stavros Halkias Says He'd Run a Diner If Comedy Hadn't Worked Out

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Stavros Halkias told Seth Meyers he would have happily traded show business for a booth behind a diner counter, using his LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS appearance to explain a genuine fondness for diners that runs deeper than a punchline. The comedian said running a diner is the alternate life he pictures for himself, a claim that framed much of the extended conversation.

Halkias connected that affection to his role playing a cook in the Anthony Bourdain film Tony, describing how the part let him lean into his interest in diner culture on screen. The appearance gave him room to talk through what drew him to the character and how the food-service setting matched his own tastes outside of comedy.

The visit also served to promote Halkias's new stand-up special, Uncle Stav, giving him a platform to discuss the project alongside the diner talk. Halkias previously appeared on the show to explain how a scooter accident forced him to postpone the release of that same special, adding a bit of continuity between his two recent stops on the program.

Between the film role and the special, Halkias used the segment to move fluidly between his personal quirks and his professional projects, keeping the tone light while still giving viewers concrete details about Tony and Uncle Stav.

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