STARZ Begins Production on OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD

STARZ announced TODAY that production is underway on the first season of “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” a prequel series to its highly popular time-traveling drama, “Outlander.”

As with the flagship series, the 10-episode season will be filmed in Scotland. STARZ has also confirmed the casting of four key roles in the series with Harriet Slater (“Pennyworth,” “Belgravia: The Next Chapter”), Jamie Roy (Condor's Nest, Flowers and Honey), Hermione Corfield (The Road Dance, “We Hunt Together”), and Jeremy Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) leading the cast.



As previously announced, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” will explore the lives and relationship of Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Slater) and Brian Fraser (Roy). STARZ confirmed TODAY that the series will also explore the origin story of Claire's parents, Julia Moriston (Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Irvine). The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie's parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire's parents in WWI England.



“We're thrilled to be telling the stories of these two couples. The origins of their relationships explore universal themes that transcend time periods and we're so excited for fans to discover and fall in love with these characters and their love stories the way they have with Claire and Jamie,” says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, executive producer and writer on both series.



“Outlander,” which will celebrate its 10th anniversary this summer, will be airing the back eight episodes of its seventh season later this year and has been confirmed for a 10-episode eighth season, which will begin production shortly in Scotland.



In addition to Roberts, Ronald D. Moore will also executive produce “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” along with Maril Davis. Moore and Davis developed “Outlander” for television, under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce, and Diana Gabaldon will serve as a consulting producer. “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” is produced by Sony Pictures Television. The series will be available across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada.



The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.