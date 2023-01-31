Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SPRING BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP to Return to Food Network in March

Spring Baking Championship kicks off with a special two-hour, super-sized episode on Monday, March 6th at 8pm ET/PT.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Food Network's seasonal competitions return making the spring season sweeter than ever.

Love is in the air on the new season of Spring Baking Championship, premiering on Monday, March 6th at 8pm ET/PT, as host Jesse Palmer puts a dozen talented bakers to THE TEST in 10 episodes featuring unique challenges that showcase all the things we love about springtime - flowers, garden parties, weddings, and more.

The bakers must illustrate their skill, passion and, most of all, love for baking while ensuring their flavors and decorations embody the season to win over judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller, and Duff Goldman.

Then, at 10pm ET/PT Sunny Anderson returns to bring viewers into a fantastical Easter wonderland in the six-episode baking competition, Spring Baking Championship: Easter. Eight impressive bakers must create delicious, over-the-top holiday masterpieces inspired by colorful candy and whimsical Easter themes.

Judges Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young help determine which baker has the skills to take the cake and win the coveted Golden Easter Egg. The new episodes of SPRING BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP and Spring Baking Championship: Easter are also available to stream weekly beginning on March 6th on discovery+.

"Food Network's annual baking series celebrate the season with visually stunning, edible creations and spirited competition between the incredible bakers," said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. "Monday nights have become appointment viewing for fans for this reason and they are in for a treat with a double-stacked night of spring baking skill and craftsmanship."

Spring Baking Championship kicks off with a special two-hour, super-sized episode on Monday, March 6th at 8pm ET/PT. In the premiere, 12 bakers enter the Spring Baking kitchen and are tasked by host Jesse Palmer to give a fresh Spring makeover to the desserts that made them fall in love with baking.

Judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman determine which baker's skills have blossomed to move on in the competition. One of the biggest culminations of love is a wedding - in the finale the three remaining bakers must design and create a dream wedding cake for a real couple. In the end, one baker is crowned the new Spring Baking Champion and takes home the cash prize and a spot in Food Network Magazine.

Spring Baking Championship: Easter begins on Monday, March 6th at 10pm ET/PT as eight Easter-obsessed bakers try to claim the throne for a chance to be crowned champion and walk away with the cash prize and the coveted Golden Easter Egg.

In the premiere, host Sunny Anderson welcomes the bakers and challenges them to create a crack-able dessert that represents who they are in one sweet bite. In round two, the bakers must whip up immersive Easter egg hunt cakes.

Whether it is creating edible-wearable high fashion Easter hats and modeling them on the bunny-walk or a futuristic time machine for the Easter Bunny to hop to Easter in the distant future, this season features the competitors tapping into their imagination and ingenuity to make edible masterpieces.

Judges Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young decide which baker goes home in each episode and who is one step closer to being named Easter Champion and walking away with the Golden Egg. Get to know more about Sunny, Stephanie, and Zac, and meet the competitors at FoodNetwork.com/SpringBakingChampionshipEaster.

Spring Baking Championship is produced by Triage Entertainment and Spring Baking Championship: Easter is produced by Objective Media Group America for Food Network and discovery+.



