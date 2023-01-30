SPOILER ALERT to Stream on Peacock

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Spoiler Alert will stream exclusively on Peacock starting Feb.3.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Peacock has announced Focus Features' Spoiler Alert will stream exclusively on Peacock starting Feb.3.

Based on Michael Ausiello's best-selling memoir, Spoiler Alert is a heartwarming, funny, and life-affirming story that follows the 14-year love affair between entertainment journalist Michael (Jim Parsons) and his photographer partner, Kit (Ben Aldridge).

Through Kit, Michael discovers THE FAMILY he was robbed of as a child, from Kit's small town parents (Sally Field and Bill Irwin) to their extraordinary circle of Manhattan friends. And while Michael imagines his life unfolding like the plot of one of his favorite romantic comedies, even he can't predict the twists and turns that will transform and deepen their relationship.

Spoiler Alert is the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films, including TÁR, Violent Night, She Said, Ticket to Paradise, Bros, Nope, Mid-Century, The Silent Twins and Halloween Ends.

Watch the trailer for the film here:



From This Author - Michael Major


