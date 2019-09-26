SPIDER-MAN Spinoff MADAME WEB Coming to Sony

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony is developing a film around Madame Web, a Spider-Man character first introduced in the 1980s.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are on board to pen the script.

Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who specializes in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker's alter ego, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman. Traditionally depicted as a blind, paralyzed old woman, she is surrounded by a web-like machine necessary to keep her alive, meaning that she stays away from direct conflict, favoring the option to send others to do the physical stuff on her behalf.

Sony recently won back the film rights to Spider-Man from Marvel Studios. Marvel produced several successful films starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man, the most recent of which made $1.12 billion dollars worldwide.

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories