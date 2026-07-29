SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Tops Fandango's 2026 Pre-Sale Chart

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY has become Fandango's top ticket pre-seller of 2026, surpassing THE ODYSSEY to claim the title of the year's largest movie launch on the platform, according to an announcement from Fandango. The Sony Pictures release has also earned a Certified Fresh designation on Rotten Tomatoes, debuting with a 91% Tomatometer score based on 151 reviews. Tickets for the film are on sale now through Fandango, with the movie set to open in theaters Friday, July 31.

Fandango, the nation's leading online movie ticketing service, announced that Sony Pictures' highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand NEW DAY is now Fandango's biggest ticket pre-seller of 2026, surpassing The Odyssey to become the largest movie launch of the year.

The excitement continues with another milestone: Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially earned a Certified Fresh designation on Rotten Tomatoes, debuting with a 91% Tomatometer score from 151 reviews (scores subject to change as more reviews are added).

Tickets for Spider-Man: Brand NEW DAY are on sale now on Fandango, swinging into theaters Friday, July 31.

About Fandango

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home, the on-demand streaming service offering the industry's best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.

Fandango's portfolio, which includes Rotten Tomatoes and the streaming service Fandango at Home, serves more than 50 million unique visitors monthly and tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...