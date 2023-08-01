SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Sets Digital, 4K UHD & Blu-ray

The film could be released on Blu-ray, 4K UHD and Digital on September 5.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Sets Digital, 4K UHD & Blu-ray

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga (2018, Best Animated Feature Film, Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse), SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE.

The film could be released on Blu-ray, 4K UHD and Digital on September 5, including over 90 minutes of exclusive bonus features.

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders, and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

BONUS MATERIALS

4K UHD, BLU-RAY™, AND DIGITAL
Blu-ray™, 4K UHD and Digital Exclusives:
Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs
Deleted Scene: Miguel Calling
“I’mma Do My Own Thing” Interdimensional Destiny
Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions
Designing Spiders and Spots
Scratches, Score and The Music of the Multiverse
Escape from Spider-Society
Across the Comics-Verse
Lyric Videos
Filmmaker Commentary
Also Includes:
Creating the ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN Movie
Raising a Hero
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast
DVD
Creating the ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN Movie
Raising a Hero
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast
 
Blu-ray™ and DVD include a digital code for movie and bonus materials as listed above, redeemable via Movies Anywhere for a limited time. 



