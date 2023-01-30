SOUTH PARK Season 25 Sets Blu-ray & DVD Release Date

Celebrate 25 years of irreverent laughs when SOUTH PARK: THE COMPLETE TWENTY-FIFTH SEASON arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on April 4. The Emmy® Award-winning series, created by Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Brian Graden, returns to the small screen with brand new misadventures for America's favorite grade-schoolers.

After 24 years of getting warmed up, SOUTH PARK finally hits its stride on its hilarious and surprising 25th season! This release of the Emmy® Award winning classic includes 6 episodes.



SOUTH PARK: THE COMPLETE TWENTY-FIFTH SEASON stars creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with Mona Marshall ("Blue Exorcist"), April Stewart (Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol) and Jessica Makinson ("Maron").

Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios is one of the preeminent media entities in the world that connects with global audiences through its iconic brands - MTV, Comedy Central, CMT, Pop, Logo, The Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Network and TV Land - and its Studios arm which produces acclaimed series and movies as well as award-winning documentaries through MTV Documentary Films.

Based on the animated short entitled "The Spirit of Christmas." Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of SOUTH PARK Digital Studios. "South Park's" website is SouthPark.cc.com.