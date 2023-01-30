Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SOUTH PARK Season 25 Sets Blu-ray & DVD Release Date

SOUTH PARK Season 25 Sets Blu-ray & DVD Release Date

SOUTH PARK: THE COMPLETE TWENTY-FIFTH SEASON arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on April 4.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Celebrate 25 years of irreverent laughs when SOUTH PARK: THE COMPLETE TWENTY-FIFTH SEASON arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on April 4. The Emmy® Award-winning series, created by Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Brian Graden, returns to the small screen with brand new misadventures for America's favorite grade-schoolers.

After 24 years of getting warmed up, SOUTH PARK finally hits its stride on its hilarious and surprising 25th season! This release of the Emmy® Award winning classic includes 6 episodes.

SOUTH PARK: THE COMPLETE TWENTY-FIFTH SEASON stars creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with Mona Marshall ("Blue Exorcist"), April Stewart (Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol) and Jessica Makinson ("Maron").

Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios is one of the preeminent media entities in the world that connects with global audiences through its iconic brands - MTV, Comedy Central, CMT, Pop, Logo, The Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Network and TV Land - and its Studios arm which produces acclaimed series and movies as well as award-winning documentaries through MTV Documentary Films.

Based on the animated short entitled "The Spirit of Christmas." Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of SOUTH PARK Digital Studios. "South Park's" website is SouthPark.cc.com.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
SPOILER ALERT to Stream on Peacock Photo
SPOILER ALERT to Stream on Peacock
Based on Michael Ausiello’s memoir, Spoiler Alert is a heartwarming, funny, and life-affirming story that follows the 14-year love affair between entertainment journalist Michael (Jim Parsons) and his photographer partner, Kit (Ben Aldridge). Spoiler Alert is the latest addition to Peacock, including TÁR, Violent Night, She Said, and more.
Starz Greenlights POWER BOOK II: GHOST Season Four Photo
Starz Greenlights POWER BOOK II: GHOST Season Four
Production has just begun in New York, with Michael Ealy (Barbershop, Takers) joining the cast as a new series regular for season four. Ealy joins the cast as Detective Don Carter, a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become Police Commissioner, until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs.
Will Packers PUT A RING ON IT Returns to OWN in March Photo
Will Packer's PUT A RING ON IT Returns to OWN in March
Throughout the months-long experience, the Atlanta area couples will be guided by Relationship Coach Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, who has been helping couples discover their truths and healthy romantic relationships for over 25 years. Each week, the couples are pushed, stretched, and tested to confront the one question they’ve been too afraid to ask.

From This Author - Michael Major


Joy Oladokun to Join John Mayer's Spring Arena Tour as Direct SupportJoy Oladokun to Join John Mayer's Spring Arena Tour as Direct Support
January 30, 2023

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun will join John Mayer’s first-ever solo acoustic arena tour this spring serving as direct support at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Chicago’s United Center, St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center and Denver’s Ball Arena among others. 
From Fall to Spring Announce New Album 'RISE'From Fall to Spring Announce New Album 'RISE'
January 30, 2023

Germany's From Fall to Spring have announced their debut album RISE, The band also shared the video for the new track 'DRAW THE LINE.' Watch it now! RISE will be available on CD and limited colored vinyl, together with merch options in the Arising Empire Shop, Impericon or EMP.
Barenaked Ladies Announce Last Summer On Earth 2023 TourBarenaked Ladies Announce Last Summer On Earth 2023 Tour
January 30, 2023

Barenaked Ladies launched their Last Summer on Earth tours in 2012, the year the ancient Mayan calendar had predicted Earth would cease to be. Naturally, BNL seized the opportunity to have a little fun with the idea, and they wound up having so much fun that they’ve repeated the tour seven of the last 12 summers.
VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Gabrielle Union Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
January 30, 2023

Actress Gabrielle Union makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Monday, January 30.  The “Truth Be Told” actress hilariously shares how her daughter is obsessed with being married to her best friend, aggressively making it known on a recent family vacation that included a speech at dinner. Watch videos now!
Television Academy Foundation Announces New Board MembersTelevision Academy Foundation Announces New Board Members
January 30, 2023

The Television Academy Foundation has named four new members to its board of directors: Scott Evans, entertainment journalist, television personality and host of Access Hollywood; Alix Jaffe, executive vice president, television, at Village Roadshow Entertainment Group; Paula Williams Madison, and more.
share