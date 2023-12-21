SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Game to Launch in 2024

South Park Digital Studios & THQ Nordic GmbH TODAY announced SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!, the latest game from the award-winning SOUTH PARK Franchise, will be launching on March 26, 2024 for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. Pre-order is now available through PC, Sony, Xbox, Steam and retailers.

More about SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!:

Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child’s life - a snow day! Grab up to three friends and battle your way through the snow-piled streets of SOUTH PARK on a quest to enjoy a day without school.

Additionally, fans will be able to pre-order and purchase the Limited Collector’s Edition, which includes:

Game on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC

Grand Wizard Cartman: Snow Globe

Grand Wizard Cartman: Talking Toilet Paper Holder

Grand Wizard Cartman: Knit Beanie

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Selection of 6 Tarot Cards

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Original Soundtrack

The Standard Edition will be available at an SRP of $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99.

The Digital Deluxe Edition will be available at an SRP of $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99.

The Collector's Edition will be available at an SRP of $219.99 / €219.99 / £189.99.

The hit animated franchise South Park, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022, is available on Comedy Central with exclusive events on Paramount+ including SOUTH PARK: POST COVID, SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID, SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS, SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS PART 2, SOUTH PARK: JOINING THE PANDERVERSE and the recently released SOUTH PARK (NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN).

Building on MTV Entertainment Studios’ expansive deal with co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, SOUTH PARK has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, taking cable’s longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season.

About SOUTH PARK Digital Studios:

South Park Digital Studios is a joint venture between Paramount Global and Park County, the entertainment company founded by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning series "South Park." SOUTH PARK Digital Studios is an animation and development studio dedicated to creating and managing streaming, social and interactive for South Park. “South Park" is a registered trademark of Comedy Partners, a wholly-owned unit of Paramount Global.