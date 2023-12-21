SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Game to Launch in 2024

The latest game from the award-winning South Park Franchise, will be launching on March 26, 2024.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo 2 Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 3 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Game to Launch in 2024

South Park Digital Studios & THQ Nordic GmbH TODAY announced SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!, the latest game from the award-winning SOUTH PARK Franchise, will be launching on March 26, 2024 for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. Pre-order is now available through PC, Sony, Xbox, Steam and retailers.

More about SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!: 

Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child’s life - a snow day! Grab up to three friends and battle your way through the snow-piled streets of SOUTH PARK on a quest to enjoy a day without school. 

Additionally, fans will be able to pre-order and purchase the Limited Collector’s Edition, which includes: 

Game on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC 

Grand Wizard Cartman: Snow Globe 

Grand Wizard Cartman: Talking Toilet Paper Holder 

Grand Wizard Cartman: Knit Beanie 

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Selection of 6 Tarot Cards 

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Original Soundtrack 

The Standard Edition will be available at an SRP of $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99. 

The Digital Deluxe Edition will be available at an SRP of $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99. 

The Collector's Edition will be available at an SRP of $219.99 / €219.99 / £189.99.  

For more info visit here

The hit animated franchise South Park, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022, is available on Comedy Central with exclusive events on Paramount+ including SOUTH PARK: POST COVID, SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID, SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS, SOUTH PARK THE STREAMING WARS PART 2, SOUTH PARK: JOINING THE PANDERVERSE and the recently released SOUTH PARK (NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN). 

Building on MTV Entertainment Studios’ expansive deal with co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, SOUTH PARK has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, taking cable’s longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season. 

About SOUTH PARK Digital Studios: 

South Park Digital Studios is a joint venture between Paramount Global and Park County, the entertainment company founded by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning series "South Park." SOUTH PARK Digital Studios is an animation and development studio dedicated to creating and managing streaming, social and interactive for South Park. “South Park" is a registered trademark of Comedy Partners, a wholly-owned unit of Paramount Global. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Jo Koy to Host the Golden Globe Awards Photo
Jo Koy to Host the Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes announced that premier stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy will kick off award season as host of the highly-anticipated 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. Koy will host the show for the first time, bringing his unique charm, energy, and unpredictable humor to the three-hour broadcast.

2
Whats New On Max This January 2024 Photo
What's New On Max This January 2024

Find out what's new on Max this January, including the Debut of HBO Original “True Detective: Night Country” and Max Original “On the Roam,” New Seasons Of Max Original “Sort Of,' HBO Original “Real Time with Bill Maher,” And Adult Swim's “Rick and Morty,” And Debut of HBO Original Documentary “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project.'

3
Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter Set For NEW YEARS ROCKIN EVE Photo
Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter Set For NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

The New York lineup for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024,” the nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration, has been announced. Ryan Seacrest and his 2024 co-host, Rita Ora, will lead festivities from New York’s Times Square, with a lineup of Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla.

4
Carla Hall Sets CHASING FLAVOR Series on Max Photo
Carla Hall Sets CHASING FLAVOR Series on Max

Carla Hall takes viewers on a global adventure to explore the unexpected roots of popular dishes within the American food culture on the original Max series Chasing Flavor. Beginning in February, follow along as Carla’s curiosity about America’s most delicious dishes from chicken pot pie to ice cream leads her to Ghana, Italy, Turkey, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Jennifer Hudson Perform 'O Holy Night' With DREAMGIRLS Pianist on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Watch Jennifer Hudson Perform 'O Holy Night' With DREAMGIRLS Pianist on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Taraji P. Henson 'Almost Had to Walk Away' From THE COLOR PURPLE Over Low Salary; Discusses Income Inequality For Black ActressesTaraji P. Henson 'Almost Had to Walk Away' From THE COLOR PURPLE Over Low Salary; Discusses Income Inequality For Black Actresses
SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Game to Launch in 2024SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Game to Launch in 2024
Jo Koy to Host the Golden Globe AwardsJo Koy to Host the Golden Globe Awards

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central WONKA
MJ THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!