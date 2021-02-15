SON OF THE SOUTH Actor Sharonne Lanier Joins Stelio Savante In UNDEFILED

Straight off her role as Rosa Parks in the Spike Lee produced Sons Of The South, Sharonne Lanier has joined Stelio Savante (Infidel, Running For Grace), Bradford Haynes (Stranger Things, Running), Cameron Arnett (I Still Believe, Overcomer), Cory Kays (Prodigy), and Zach Sales (Ambitions) in the cast of Matthew McCauley's UNDEFILED.

In UNDEFILED, an aging and addiction-ridden minor league ballplayer finally gets a shot at his dreams. Grabbing that opportunity will mean turning his back on a secret so terrible it may cost a young girl her life.

The film begins production in Georgia in early March.