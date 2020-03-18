SLINGS & ARROWS On April 7 From Acorn TV

One of Acorn TV's most universally adored series, Canadian dramedy SLINGS & ARROWS: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION returns to DVD on April 7, 2020 in a new collection. Called "outrageously entertaining" (NPR) and on Robert Lloyd's "list of best television shows ever," this dark comedy follows the fortunes of a dysfunctional Shakespearean theatre troupe, exposing the high drama, scorching battles, and electrifying thrills that happen behind the scenes.

The series features recurring cast Paul Gross (Due South, Tales of the City), Stephen Ouimette (Cardinal), as well as co-creator/co-writer Mark McKinney (Superstore) alongside a stellar ensemble cast. Now featured in a six-disc DVD set with over 4.5 hours of bonus material, including episode commentaries, interviews, bloopers, as well as a 24-page booklet of production notes from all three seasons ($59.99, Amazon). Slings & Arrows is also available on to stream on Acorn TV. Called a "glorious streaming service... an essential must-have" (The Hollywood Reporter), AMC Networks' Acorn TV is North America's most popular and largest streaming service featuring high-quality television from Britain and Beyond.

Fantastic season long guest stars include including Rachel McAdams (Mean Girls, The Notebook­) and Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) in Season 1, Colm Feore (Chicago, 24) in Season 2, and indie sensation Sarah Polley (My Life Without Me) and renowned Stratford Festival actor William Hutt in Season 3.

In Season 1, Geoffrey Tennant (Gross) returns to the New Burbage Theatre festival, where he suffered his greatest triumphs and worst failure, as the Interim Artistic Director following the sudden death of his former mentor Oliver (Ouimette). With a production of Hamlet as the central plot, it pokes fun at the excesses of actors, for whom art and ego are everything.

Season 2 follows the theatre's artistic egos clashing over a production of Macbeth, while an eccentric marketing guru unleashes a rebranding campaign that has the subscribers cancelling in droves. With the return of the intern program, teen slackers and an overachiever are now in the mix, all while love is found in some surprising places.

In Season 3, the New Burbage Theatre Festival struggles with the unfamiliar burdens of success and mounts two ambitious productions: King Lear and East Hastings, a debut musical about a heroin-addicted hooker with a heart of gold. Geoffrey coaxes legendary actor Charles Kingman (Hutt) out of semi-retirement to play Lear, but with plenty of personal baggage, Kingman doesn't so much play the part as live it. Meanwhile, the festival's accountant (McKinney) joins forces with the musical's flamboyant director (Don McKellar, The Red Violin) to create the unlikeliest hit in theatre history.

Bonus: Episode commentaries, interviews, bloopers, and more (4.5 hrs.)





