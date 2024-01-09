SHIVERS Becomes Available on Steelbook in March

Lionsgate announces availability of Shivers on Steelbook® starting March 5.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

SHIVERS Becomes Available on Steelbook in March

Send shivers down your spine with a cult classic when Shivers becomes available on Steelbook on March 5 from the Vestron line distributed by Lionsgate.

Follow the residents living in a parasite infested suburban apartment building and turned into mindless, sex-crazed lunatics. Shivers will only be available at Walmart on Steelbook for the suggested retail price of $22.99.

A cult favorite, Shivers is acclaimed filmmaker David Cronenberg's (The Fly, Naked Lunch) controversial feature-length debut.

When the residents of a luxury apartment complex outside Montreal are infiltrated by parasites and transformed into violent, sex-crazed maniacs, it's up to Dr. Roger St. Luc to contain the outbreak from spreading to the city at large in a film that “scares and shocks us because it's so cleverly made” (Roger Ebert).

4K UHD STEELBOOK/ BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES:

  • Audio Commentary with Writer-Director David Cronenberg
  • Audio Commentary with Co-Producer Don Carmody
  • “Mind Over Matter” — An Interview with Writer-Director David Cronenberg
  • “Good Night Nurse” — An Interview with Actress Lynn Lowry
  • “Outside and Within” — An Interview with Special Make-Up Effects Creator Joe Blasco
  • “Celebrating Cinépix” — An Interview with Greg Dunning • Archival 1998 David Cronenberg Interview
  • Still Gallery with Optional Archival Audio Interview with Executive Producer John Dunning
  • Theatrical Trailers
  • TV Spots
  • Radio Spots


