SHARK TANK Celebrates 300th Episode Milestone

The Sharks, crew and creative team of ABC's "Shark Tank" came together to celebrate the 300th episode milestone of the multiple Emmy®Award-winning business-themed unscripted series with a cake-cutting ceremony and champagne toast on the set in Los Angeles.

The 300th episode of "Shark Tank" will air Friday, Oct. 21, and the show, now in its 14th season, will continue airing all-new episodes on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Produced by MGM Television and Sony Pictures Television, the unrivaled and beloved show has become a culturally defining series. The recipient of the 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 Emmy Award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, "Shark Tank" features the Sharks - tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons - as they invest in America's best businesses and products.

The Sharks give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires. Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow and Phil Gurin, Brandon Wallace, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary are the executive producers of "Shark Tank," which is based on the Japanese "Dragons' Den" format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation. The series is produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.