SESAME STREET Announces March Episodes

Season 50, Episode 17: "Magic Spell"

Topic: Writing names

Debut date: SATURDAY, MARCH 7 (9:00-9:30 a.m. ET/PT)

The princess is under a magic sleeping spell and the spell can only be broken if the Prince writes his name on a magic tablet. Elmo and Abby help Prince Billy practice and encourages him to keep trying until he learns how to write his name all by himself.

Season 50, Episode 18: "What Floats Rocco's Boat"

Topic: Boats

Debut date: SATURDAY, MARCH 14 (9:00-9:30 a.m. ET/PT)

Elmo and Zoe try to figure out how to make Rocco the rock float. Leela helps them experiment with different materials until they design the perfect vessel.

Season 50, Episode 19: "Comic Book Adventures"

Topic: Comic books

Debut date: SATURDAY, MARCH 21 (9:00-9:30 a.m. ET/PT)

Elmo and Abby make their very own comic books, but Elmo makes a mistake drawing his story and doesn't want anyone to see it. With Chris' help, Elmo learns that he can use his imagination to change the story and make it anything he wants it to be.

Season 50, Episode 20: "Neighborhood Safari"

Topic: Elephants

Debut date: SATURDAY, MARCH 28 (9:00-9:30 a.m. ET/PT)

Grover takes Elmo and friends on a SESAME STREET Safari and they pretend to be all of the wild animals they see.





