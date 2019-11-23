SERVANT Has Been Renewed for a Second Season

Article Pixel Nov. 23, 2019  
SERVANT Has Been Renewed for a Second Season

Variety reports that new Apple TV Plus series "Servant" has been renewed for a second season ahead of its first season premiere.

The series, from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, premieres on November 28th on the streamer.

"Servant" is described as a psychological thriller that follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free, Rupert Grint, and Toby Kebbell star on the show.

Read the original story on Variety.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Tom Hanks, Jameela Jamil, Laura Dern, Andrew Yang and More Will Guest on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Next Week
  • Regis Philbin's Connecticut Mansion Is For Sale
  • DOCTOR WHO to Welcome Guest Stars Goran Višnjić and Robert Glenister
  • STATION ELEVEN Adds Matilda Lawler
  • Watch T-Pain & Jhené Aiko on MADE FROM SCRATCH
  • Skooly Slows Down 'Pop Off' for Harp Szn Record