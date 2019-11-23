SERVANT Has Been Renewed for a Second Season
Variety reports that new Apple TV Plus series "Servant" has been renewed for a second season ahead of its first season premiere.
The series, from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, premieres on November 28th on the streamer.
"Servant" is described as a psychological thriller that follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free, Rupert Grint, and Toby Kebbell star on the show.
Read the original story on Variety.