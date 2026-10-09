SEE JANE RUN: AN INDO STORY to Play Scottsdale

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Immigrant refugee Dr. Jane Vogel Mantiri is from the final generation of Indos (Dutch-Indonesians) born in a country that no longer exists. She is the subject of upcoming documentary feature film See Jane Run: An Indo Story by local filmmakers Brenda Foley and Bruce Nelson, and the live stage play comes to Scottsdale October 18, co-presented by The Bridge Initiative and ASU Kerr.

The Indo race was the product of 400 years of Dutch colonization in the East Indies, now Indonesia. As Mantiri says, 'I am a critic of colonization. I am also the product of colonization. So I grew up with a lot of shame.' The single performance will be offered Sunday, October 18th, at 2:00pm at ASU Kerr in Scottsdale, to be followed by a talkback, and is also being filmed for use in the documentary.

From her humble beginnings as a child refugee from Indonesia, Mantiri's journey is a testament to strength and resilience. See Jane Run: An Indo Story is a one-woman play written, performed, and co-directed by Mantiri, with co-director Andrés Alcalá also contributing projection design. The Scottsdale production is part of a two-year national and international tour that included the Netherlands this summer. After more than 30 years as a child trauma psychologist, Mantiri pivoted to her lifelong love of acting and her professional credits include not only See Jane Run but also The Children's Hour, Steel Magnolias, Speech and Debate, and a recurring role as Fred's Mom on TV's Portlandia. Alcalá returns to the Valley where his credits include Childsplay, Arizona Theatre Company, and The Phoenix Theatre Company.

During the Indonesian Revolution following World War II, people 'had to pick a side,' says Indonesian historian Ady Setyawan, and anyone with European heritage was categorized as Dutch. Indos fled and suppressed their identity because it was a source of danger and shame. For Mantiri, this play is an exhale after decades of silence. She shares, 'My parents wanted me to become an American. It is what immigrants did to protect their children. I became an American, erasing my past and denying myself and my loved ones the truth about my life and my culture.' There is great urgency to document this history while Jane's generation is still with us.

Foley, who is also Producing Executive Director of The Bridge Initiative, met Mantiri at Statera Arts women's theatre conference in 2016 where they were both on a panel discussing innovative approaches to the industry. As their professional relationship and friendship developed, Foley learned Mantiri's personal story and recognized its power and uniqueness. While Asian American stories generally are rare onscreen and onstage in the U.S., specifically Indonesian content is all but nonexistent. Foley enlisted award-winning local documentarian Bruce Nelson of NEB Productions to help bring Mantiri's story to the screen, and they have been filming in locations from Oregon to Indonesia since 2023. The film is in post-production and actively fundraising for completion and distribution.

Event Details

Content transparency: There is reference to violence, abuse, and loss in the play. Audiences are encouraged to prioritize their wellbeing when choosing to attend.

See Jane Run: An Indo Story will be presented Sunday, October 18, 2:00pm at ASU Kerr, 6110 N. Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253. $30-41 general admission tickets available online at https://asukerr.com/; $5 off for students/seniors/educator/veteran only available in person or by calling the box office (480-596-2660).

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