Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SEE HOW THEY RUN Starring Sam Rockwell & Saoirse Ronan Sets Digital Release

SEE HOW THEY RUN Starring Sam Rockwell & Saoirse Ronan Sets Digital Release

Fans can enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus featurette when the film arrives on all major digital platforms November 1.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  

Searchlight Pictures presents the witty whodunnit murder mystery, See How They Run from BAFTA-winning director Tom George and screenwriter Mark Chappell.

Join the dynamic ensemble cast, led by Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, in a suspenseful and comedic journey, described by critics as "a tongue-in-cheek murder mystery" (Tom Gliatto, People). Fans can enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus featurette when the film arrives on all major digital platforms November 1.

Welcome to the greatest murder ever staged! It is the West End of London in the 1950s, and plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play have come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.

When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and his eager rookie sidekick, Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan), take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theatre underground. The more they investigate the mysterious homicide, the more they realize that they do so at their own peril.

Bonus Features*

See How They Run Behind The Curtain - Hear from the talented filmmakers and cast as they pull back the curtain on the filmmaking process which had its unique challenges and rewards. Take a look at the special access to famous locations as well as the care and detail used to recreate them.

*Bonus features vary by product and retailer

SEE HOW THEY RUN Starring Sam Rockwell & Saoirse Ronan Sets Digital Release
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Michael R. Jackson & Kyle Freeman Perform 'Memory Song' From A STRANGE LOOP on SHERRIVIDEO: Michael R. Jackson & Kyle Freeman Perform 'Memory Song' From A STRANGE LOOP on SHERRI
October 14, 2022

Tony winner Michael R. Jackson and Kyle Ramar Freeman appeared on SHERRI this morning to sing 'Memory Song' from A Strange Loop. Earlier in the episode, Jackson sat down with Sherri Shepherd to discuss the show's success on Broadway. Freeman understudies the roles of Usher and Thought 4, 5, and 6 in the show. Watch videos from the appearance now!
EVERYBODY DANCE Documentary Features New Song By Bonnie MilliganEVERYBODY DANCE Documentary Features New Song By Bonnie Milligan
October 14, 2022

Everybody Dance, the new documentary following the everyday life of children with different disabilities and explores how ballet has changed their lives, is available now on digital platforms. The new film also features 'I Will Make Thunder,' a new song sung by Bonnie Milligan. Watch the video trailer and listen to the new song now!
Mykki Blanco Releases New Album 'Stay Close To The Music'Mykki Blanco Releases New Album 'Stay Close To The Music'
October 14, 2022

Their new full-length album Stay Close To Music, available today via Transgressive, is unlike anything they have released before. Adventurous and expansive, it shatters any previously held assumptions about Mykki’s artistry, leaving them free to define their sound for themselves.
Chloé Caillet Unveils 'NYWTF' Feat. Mikhail BeltranChloé Caillet Unveils 'NYWTF' Feat. Mikhail Beltran
October 14, 2022

A Circoloco DC10 resident, Chloé Caillet has also hit the decks and stages of everywhere from Space Miami, fabric London, Do Lab at Coachella, Glastonbury, Madison Square Garden, Tek Support New York, Badaboum, Hï Ibiza, Pacha Ibiza for Dixon’s residency, Brooklyn Mirage through to fashion parties for Miu Miu and shows for Louis Vuitton.
Kinder Shares New Single 'Keep Up'Kinder Shares New Single 'Keep Up'
October 14, 2022

“Keep Up” is a full circle moment that takes them back to their euphoric club foundations with an earworm pop hook intertwined that exclaims “Don’t come on by if you’re not here with a good vibe”. This song comes ahead of a string of Australian festival dates that includes Summer Camp Festival, MELT Festival, VANFEST, and Ice Cream Factory. 