SEE HOW THEY RUN Starring Sam Rockwell & Saoirse Ronan Sets Digital Release

Searchlight Pictures presents the witty whodunnit murder mystery, See How They Run from BAFTA-winning director Tom George and screenwriter Mark Chappell.

Join the dynamic ensemble cast, led by Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, in a suspenseful and comedic journey, described by critics as "a tongue-in-cheek murder mystery" (Tom Gliatto, People). Fans can enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus featurette when the film arrives on all major digital platforms November 1.

Welcome to the greatest murder ever staged! It is the West End of London in the 1950s, and plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play have come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.

When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and his eager rookie sidekick, Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan), take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theatre underground. The more they investigate the mysterious homicide, the more they realize that they do so at their own peril.

Bonus Features*

See How They Run Behind The Curtain - Hear from the talented filmmakers and cast as they pull back the curtain on the filmmaking process which had its unique challenges and rewards. Take a look at the special access to famous locations as well as the care and detail used to recreate them.

*Bonus features vary by product and retailer