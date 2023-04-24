SCREAM VI to Stream on Paramount+ April 25

Paramount+, Paramount Home Entertainment and Spyglass Media Group has announced that the spine-chilling thrill ride SCREAM VI will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ and available to purchase on Digital beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, April 25, in the U.S. and Canada. The film's availability in additional international Paramount+ markets will be announced at a later date.

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group present the terrifying next chapter in the legendary horror franchise, SCREAM VI, starring Melissa Barrera ("In the Heights"), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Yellowjackets"), Jack Champion ("Avatar: The Way of Water"), Henry Czerny ("Mission Impossible"), Mason Gooding ("Booksmart"), Liana Liberato ("The Best of Me"), Dermot Mulroney ("Insidious 3"), Devyn Nekoda ("Ginny & Georgia"), Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday"), Tony Revolori ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"), Josh Segarra ("She-Hulk"), Samara Weaving ("Babylon"), with Hayden Panettiere ("Scream 4") and Courteney Cox ("Scream" series).

The four survivors from the most recent Woodsboro Ghostface killings have moved to New York City for a fresh start. Just as they begin to feel a sense of normalcy, they receive that infamous call. Ghostface is more brutal and relentless than ever and will stop at nothing to hunt them down.

SCREAM VI is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick, based on characters created by Kevin Williamson. The film is produced by Project X Entertainment's William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein, and executive produced by Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Courteney Cox, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena.

SCREAM VI is rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout, and brief drug use.