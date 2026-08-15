Ryan Holiday Explains Why Stoicism Is Having A Moment On REAL TIME

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Ryan Holiday, author and host of The Daily Stoic podcast, sat down with Bill Maher on REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher to discuss why Stoicism is having a resurgence in popular culture. The one-on-one interview segment gave Holiday room to explain the philosophy's renewed appeal in the current moment.

Holiday is identified in HBO's episode announcement as the author of the Stoic Virtues Series book collection, alongside his role hosting The Daily Stoic podcast. His work centers on interpreting ancient Stoic philosophy for contemporary readers and listeners, a theme that carried through his conversation with Maher.

The interview aired as part of a REAL TIME episode that also featured a panel discussion with Andrew Cuomo, former Democratic Governor of New York, and Kristen Soltis Anderson, a CNN contributor and pollster at Echelon Insights, alongside Maher's usual opening monologue and New Rules segment.

The appearance was previewed in REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher's guest lineup announcement, which noted Holiday's interview would anchor the episode's one-on-one segment ahead of the panel discussion.

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