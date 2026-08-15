Bill Maher's New Rule Argues Immigrants Must Adopt American Values, Not Just The Dream

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Bill Maher devoted a New Rule segment on REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher to the subject of immigration and assimilation, arguing that access to the American dream comes with an obligation to embrace American values. The bit, titled "Melt in America" on the show's YouTube channel, frames the discussion around what Maher sees as a missing piece in conversations about newcomers to the country.

Maher's premise is direct: wanting the benefits of American life means also accepting the cultural and civic norms that come with it. The segment takes its title from the idea of the American "Melting Pot," positioning the New Rule as Maher's argument for why that concept still matters.

The segment fits within REAL TIME's regular structure, which pairs an opening monologue with one-on-one interviews, a panel roundtable and Maher's signature New Rules commentary. Rather than an interview format, this clip finds Maher delivering a scripted opinion piece directly to camera, a recurring feature of the show's HBO broadcasts.

REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher airs Friday nights on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...