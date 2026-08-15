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Ryan Holiday And Andrew Cuomo Keep Talking After REAL TIME Broadcast Ends

The extended discussion picks up right where the main HBO broadcast left off.

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Ryan Holiday, Andrew Cuomo and Kristen Soltis Anderson stayed behind to keep talking with Bill Maher after the cameras stopped rolling on the main REAL TIME broadcast, extending their discussion in a new Overtime with Bill Maher segment posted to HBO. The format gives Maher and his guests additional time to dig deeper into subjects that came up earlier in the episode, beyond the constraints of the show's usual hour-long HBO slot.

Holiday appeared earlier in the broadcast for a one-on-one interview. He is the host of The Daily Stoic podcast and the author of the Stoic Virtues Series book collection. Cuomo, the former Democratic Governor of New York, and Anderson, a CNN contributor and founding partner and pollster at Echelon Insights, joined the episode's panel discussion, a recurring format that pairs Maher's guests together for wider-ranging debate.

The Overtime segment follows the same structure Maher has used in recent weeks, where panelists and interview guests continue their exchange once the formal program wraps, often touching on subjects the main broadcast did not have time to fully explore.

The segment builds on the episode previewed in REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher to Feature Ryan Holiday, Andrew Cuomo, which detailed the guest lineup for the broadcast airing on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.

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