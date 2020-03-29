Ryan Gosling in Talks to Produce and Star in the Adaptation of PROJECT HAIL MARY

According to Deadline, Andy Weir's novel Project Hail Mary is going to be adapted into a movie, and Ryan Gosling is in talks to star and produce, alongside Ken Kao. MGM has acquired the rights in a 7-figure deal.

The book is described as "a solitary tale of an astronaut on a space ship who is tasked with saving the planet." Gosling would be playing the astronaut.

Read more on Deadline.

Gosling gained recognition in 2004 with a leading role in the commercially successful romance The Notebook. For playing a drug-addicted teacher in Half Nelson (2006), he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor, and he next played a socially inept loner in Lars and the Real Girl (2007).

After a three-year acting hiatus, Gosling starred in the marital drama Blue Valentine (2010). Gosling co-starred in three mainstream films in 2011, the romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love, the political drama The Ides of March, and the action drama Drive. His directorial debut, Lost River, was released to poor reviews in 2014.

Greater success came to Gosling when he starred in several critically acclaimed films, including the financial satire The Big Short (2015), and the romantic musical La La Land (2016), for which he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and received a second Oscar nomination. Further acclaim followed with the Science fiction Blade Runner 2049 (2017) and the biopic First Man (2018).





