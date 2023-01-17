'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 Stars Set to Announce Nominees for the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

As previously announced, GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, will announce the nominations for the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards with the help of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 15 stars, Salina Estitties and Sasha Colby on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Beginning at 9:00am EST, select categories will premiere on GLAAD's YouTube channel (@glaad). Remaining categories will be announced and shared on GLAAD.org immediately following. RuPaul's Drag Race" airs Fridays at 8pm ET on MTV.

As in previous years, the GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held in both Los Angeles and New York City. The 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, March 30, 2023 and the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City will take place at the Hilton Midtown on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.

The 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Ketel One Family Made Vodka. For more information on how to become a corporate sponsor, please contact: Melissa Harris, Deputy Vice President of Partnerships at mharris@glaad.org.

To purchase tickets for the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, please visit: Los Angeles and New York for table and ticket sales.

