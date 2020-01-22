Rosario Dawson Will Lead Ava DuVernay's DMZ Pilot

Deadline reports that Rosario Dawson will star on "DMZ," a new series fro mAva DuVernay and HBO Max.

The series is based on Brian Wood's comics.

"DMZ" takes place in the near future where America is embroiled in a bitter civil war, leaving Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world.

Dawson stars as fierce medic Alma Ortego, who goes on a harrowing journey of saving lives while desperately searching for her lost son.

As she contends with the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords that control this lawless no man's land, she becomes the unlikely source of what everyone here has lost...hope.

Dawson starred in the film adaptation of "Rent" as Mimi Marquez. She recently starred in the final season of "Jane the Virgin," and several Marvel Netflix series.

Read the original story on Deadline.





