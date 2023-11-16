Rosamund Pike & Matthew Rhys to Star in Babak Anvari's Thriller HALLOW ROAD

Golden Globe and Emmy-winning, and Academy Award and BAFTA nominated Rosamund Pike joins Emmy-winning and Golden Globe nominated Matthew Rhys to headline the psychological thriller HALLOW ROAD, to be directed by BAFTA Award-winning Babak Anvari (UNDER THE SHADOW, I CAME BY).

The screenplay was written by William Gillies, having been commissioned and developed by London Film & TV. Lucan Toh of Two & Two Pictures and Ian Henry of London Film & TV are producing, with XYZ Films financing.

In the film, two parents enter a race against time when they receive a distressing late-night phone call from their daughter after she caused a tragic car accident.

Pike is known for her exceptional talent and versatility on both stage and screen. With a career spanning over two decades, Pike has mesmerized audiences with her unforgettable performances in films such as SALTBURN, I CARE A LOT and GONE GIRL. She has garnered success bringing beloved book characters to the screen from Jane Bennet in PRIDE AND PREJUDICE to Moiraine Damodred in Amazon’s epic fantasy series “The Wheel of Time”.

Rhys is best known for his critically acclaimed role as Philip Jennings in the hit series "The Americans." He also earned widespread recognition and a Primetime Emmy Award for his outstanding performance. With a career spanning over two decades, he has showcased his talent in diverse projects such as the beloved series "Brothers & Sisters" and the acclaimed HBO drama "Perry Mason." He has also been seen in the films THE POST and COCAINE BEAR.

Anvari is best known for directing Sundance hit horror film UNDER THE SHADOW and is the co-founder of Two & Two Pictures with Lucan Toh. He has also directed WOUNDS and I CAME BY.

Previously, XYZ and Two & Two have collaborated on Anvari’s UNDER THE SHADOW and I CAME BY, as well as the upcoming HISTORY OF EVIL, written and directed by Bo Mirhosseni. They are also collaborating on RECKONER starring Christian Hendricks, which is part of Two & Two and XYZ’s partnership to produce films from first and second time genre filmmakers from underrepresented demographics.

Babak Anvari commented, "I treasure the opportunity to collaborate with Rosamund and Matthew, two hugely talented actors who I’ve long admired, on Hallow Road. I believe we can create something emotionally intense, and charged with uncanny terror, that nevertheless taps into something relatable to all families. I can’t wait to bring Will’s wonderful script to life with this brilliant team."

“We are overjoyed to have the opportunity to work with Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys, a prestige cast that will elevate this intense drama to new heights, alongside the visionary director, Babak Anvari” said Producer, Ian Henry. “XYZ and Two & Two Pictures are building a strong portfolio of films together and we are delighted to partner with them for this psychological thriller from Will Gillies, an exciting new screenwriting voice.”

Current XYZ titles include Atom Egoyan’s TIFF selection SEVEN VEILS starring Amanda Seyfried, ASH starring Eiza González and Aaron Paul and directed by Flying Lotus, the Netflix Original HAVOC, directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forrest Whitaker and DANIELA FOREVER directed by Nacho Vigalondo and starring Henry Golding and Beatrice Grannó.

Recent releases include BLACKBERRY released by IFC Films, the Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead film SOMETHING IN THE DIRT which premiered at Sundance 2022, and the Nick Cassavetes film GOD IS A BULLET, staring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maika Monroe. The company’s classic titles include THE RAID franchise, 2017 Sundance winner I DON'T FEEL AT HOME IN THIS WORLD ANYMORE, Panos Cosmatos' psychedelic revenge thriller MANDY, and Karyn Kusama’s THE INVITATION.

Babak Anvari is represented by Ziffren Brittenham, Grandview and Independent Talent and WME. Pike is represented by CAA, United Agents, Magnolia Entertainment and Prosper PR. Rhys is repped by CAA, United Agents and Anonymous Content. Gillies is repped by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and Kaplan Perrone.