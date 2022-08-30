Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Roderick Lawrence Awarded Best Actor at the 2022 BronzeLens Film Festival of Atlanta

The actor created, starred in, and produced multi-award-winning short film explores microaggressions’ effect on Black men’s mental health.

Aug. 30, 2022  

On Sunday night, Roderick Lawrence took home the Best Actor trophy at the 2022 BronzeLens Film Festival of Atlanta, Georgia. He was honored for his performance in the multi-award-winning short film, Silent Partner, which was also a nominee for Best Short Film. Nominees in the Best Actor category included Coleman Domingo (North Star), Ras-Samuel Welda'abzgi (BLVCK GOLD), and Marcus Temple (Sons of Toledo).

Silent Partner centers around as Silas Jones (Roderick Lawrence), an accomplished Black trial attorney who successfully defends a white woman who murdered a Black teen. The film, which also stars 2022 Tony Nominee Kara Young (Clyde's) and Emmy Winner Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), explores microaggressions in the workplace and the toll it takes on one's mental health and family.

Appearing in film festivals from the East to the West Coast and taking audiences through a range of emotions along the way since its premiere at the 2021 Run&Shoot Filmworks Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, Silent Partner has been highly acclaimed, winning Best Short Film and Best Director Awards at numerous festivals and is a current finalist in the HBO Max® Latino Short Film Competition. The film has earned 16 official festival selections to date, including 4 Oscar-qualifying festival selections and 7 awards/nominations.

Silent Partner will enjoy an encore screening in Atlanta as a Nominee for Best Short Feature at the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival on September 22 at 8pm at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center and is streaming through September 3 on BronzeLens' virtual experience.

Lawrence has performed across the country and on many New York and LA stages. Co-Founder of Black Man Films, he is a 2020 AUDELCO nominee and a 2022 winner for BEST ACTOR at the BronzeLens Film Festival of Atlanta. His credits include Simba in Disney's The Lion KING National Tour, Ramses in the Broadway-bound The Prince of Egypt, Othello in John Leguizamo's Othello: The Remix, BeBe Winans in Born for This: The Musical, Floyd Barton in August Wilson's Seven Guitars, and Jesus in Godspell. Lawrence is repped by Kat Hargrave at DGRW.

Watch the trailer for the film here:



