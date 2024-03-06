Robin Roberts to Sit Down With Gisele Bündchen For Intimate ABC News Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a deeply personal interview, iconic supermodel Gisele Bündchen opens her South Florida home to ABC News' Robin Roberts for a wide-ranging interview about co-parenting after her divorce from former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, the ups and downs of her modeling career, and her new cookbook “Nourish.”

Bündchen also talks with Roberts about how she stays balanced, her passion for a holistic lifestyle, which includes daily meditation and breathwork practices, as well as spending time in and around nature, and living freely and unapologetically.

A portion of the new interview airs on “Good Morning America” THURSDAY, MARCH 7, the in-depth interview begins streaming on ABC News Studios' “Impact x Nightline” on the same day, only on Hulu.

Watch the trailer here: