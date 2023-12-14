Robin Roberts' THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS Coming to the HISTORY Channel

The HISTORY® Channel will premiere its new one-hour documentary “The Harlem Hellfighters” executive produced and narrated by “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts, with RadicalMedia producing in association with Rock’n Robin Productions, on Sunday, February 4 at 9pm ET/PT.

The insightful and empowering documentary explores the leadership, sacrifice and valor of the 15th National Guard, which would become a part of the 369th Infantry and one of WWI’s best military regiments.

The documentary also highlights how the predominately African American military unit, later known as the ‘Harlem Hellfighters,’ achieved the extraordinary in the face of near impossible odds, overcoming both the grueling realities of modern war against the Germans and racism, segregation, and prejudice at home in the United States.

“The story of the Harlem Hellfighters is one that showcases tremendous courage and sacrifice that has been largely overlooked,” said Roberts. “That changes now. I am thrilled to partner again with The HISTORY Channel to highlight a critical piece of American history that celebrates heroes whose global and national contributions deserve to be recognized.”

Formed in 1916, the 15th New York National Guard Regiment, better known as the ‘Harlem Hellfighters,’ was a relentless, fearless, and innovative military regiment formed to help France and Great Britain defeat Germany and preserve their democracy. Having spent 191 days in combat during WWI, more than any other American unit, these soldiers proved their patriotism and bravery in battle time and time again.

Smartly narrated by Roberts, “The Harlem Hellfighters” will feature archival footage and imagery from the period as well as interviews from notable historians, professors, authors including Max Brooks and descendants of key figures of the military unit, including prominent American jazz bandleader turned soldier, James Reese Europe, and Sergeant Henry Johnson.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights to “The Harlem Hellfighters.” The documentary will stream the next day on history.com, The HISTORY Channel app and across major TV providers’ VOD platforms. You can also watch it ad-free by downloading to own on Amazon Prime Video or wherever you purchase your series.

“The Harlem Hellfighters” is produced for The HISTORY Channel by Rock’n Robin Productions. Robin Roberts and Reni Calister serve as executive producers for Rock’n Robin Productions. Dave Sirulnick, Meredith Bennett, Jon Kamen and Leslie Mattingly serve as executive producers for RadicalMedia. It is directed by Mandlakayise W. Dube. Mary Donahue and Brandy Crawford-Uriu serve as executive producers for The HISTORY Channel.