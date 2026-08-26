Roberto Sánchez to Receive Cinematic Excellence Award at GALIFF 2026

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The Georgia Latino Film Alliance (GALFA) announced that veteran actor, writer, director, and producer Roberto Sanchez will receive the Excellence in Filmmaking Award at the 15th Annual Georgia Latino International Film Festival (#GALIFF2026).

The signature red-carpet gala and awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at Atlanta's Fox Theatre as part of the city's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

Born in Cuba, raised in Miami, and an 11-year decorated veteran of the United States Navy, Sanchez redefined the Hollywood trajectory by transforming military discipline into cinematic longevity. With more than 150 film and television credits spanning a quarter-century—from his career-defining breakout in John Singleton's 2 Fast 2 Furious to celebrated performances in Apple TV+'s Palm Royale and Cape Fear—Sanchez stands as one of the entertainment industry's most respected, versatile, and consistent working actors.

Sanchez's impact expands beyond the screen. As a filmmaker, he writes, directs, and produces character-driven stories, including his romantic drama The Café, which explores love, timing, regret, and the enduring connections that shape our lives.

'Roberto Sanchez embodies the undeniable power of resilience and self-determination,' said Dr. Jose Marquez, CEO and Founder of GALFA. 'He didn't wait for permission to build a remarkable 25-year legacy. Today, he is leveraging his platform to dismantle systemic barriers, mentor emerging talent, and redefine how Latino stories are told and valued globally.'

'Roberto represents the living heartbeat of our movement,' stated Yvette Moise, President & Co-Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance. 'At GALFA, our declaration is 'Our Voices. Our Stories. Our Time,' and no one commands that truth quite like Roberto. He is not merely an exceptional talent; he is an industry force actively engineering career pathways for Latino and Afro-Latino creators behind the camera.'

'Longevity in Hollywood isn't an accident; it is built on discipline, quiet preparation, and creating the doors you wish were open when you started,' said honoree Roberto Sanchez. 'To be recognized by the Georgia Latino Film Alliance at the historic Fox Theatre is deeply humbling. I share this honor with every storyteller working every single day to ensure our voices cannot be ignored.'

Recent Television Series

Cape Fear (Apple) – Appears as Ruben Ramirez in the dramatic series starring Javier Bardem and Amy Adams.

Palm Royale (Apple TV+) – Plays Pinky, alongside Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, and Carol Burnett.

Running Point (Netflix) – Recurring role as Stephen Ramirez in the sports-comedy series.

Dexter: Original Sin (Showtime / Paramount+) – Portrays Tony Ferrer in the prequel series.

BMF (Black Mafia Family) (Starz) – Recurring role as 'Loco'.

Queen of the South (FOX) and The Resident (FOX) – Notable recurring and guest arcs.

Career-Defining & Classic Film Credits

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) – His breakout role as Roberto, directed by John Singleton.

Lake Los Angeles (2014) – Critically acclaimed lead performance that earned him an Imagen Award nomination for Best Actor.

Network Drama Guest Roles – Includes S.W.A.T., Queen of the South, Chicago P.D., Law & Order: SVU, MacGyver, and Criminal Minds.

A Milestone Quinceañera Celebration

The 15th Annual GALIFF marks a historic Quinceañera anniversary, delivering five days of world-class cinema, high-impact panels, and cultural experiences. The September 30th opening gala at the Fox Theatre will also commemorate 150 Years of Mexican Filmmaking, followed by an exclusive VIP reception and retrospective honoring Sanchez's career.

Presenting Sponsor The Fox Theatre, Olé Mexican Foods, Fulton Films, VensureHR, 222Creative, Women in Film and Television Atlanta (WIFTA), Georgia Films, the DeKalb Entertainment Commission, and the Georgia Latino Film Alliance.

VIP gala passes, festival screening tickets, limited remaining corporate sponsorship packages, and media accreditation applications are available now at galiff.org.

About the Georgia Latino Film Alliance & Festival

The Georgia Latino Film Alliance (GALFA) is an Afro-Latino curated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to developing, promoting, and amplifying Latino culture across film, television, and digital media. Operating as the premier hub for Latino content creators in the Southeast, GALFA produces the annual Georgia Latino International Film Festival (GALIFF), workforce training pipelines, and youth initiatives designed to bridge independent creatives directly into Georgia's multibillion-dollar entertainment economy.

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