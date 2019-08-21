Robert Rodriguez Netflix Superhero Movie Adds Priyanka Chopra

Deadline reports that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined "Alita: Battle Angel" director Robert Rodriguez's Netflix superhero flick "We Can Be Heroes."

The film surrounds alien invaders kidnapping Earth's superheroes, meaning a group of children have to team up to save their parents and the world.

Priyanka Chopra starred in countless Bollywood films, and has over the past few years begun starring in Hollywood films and television shows. She was seen most recently in "Isn't It Romantic?" She also appeared in "Baywatch" in 2017, and she lead ABC drama "Quantico."

Rodriguez is best known for directing "Alita: Battle Angel" and for creating and directing the "Spy Kids" films in the early years of the 2000s.

