Robert De Niro & Shia LaBeouf Will Lead Drama AFTER EXILE

Variety reports that Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf will play father and son in the independent crime drama "After Exile."

LaBeouf plays an ex-con who, after being released from prison for killing an innocent man after a violent robbery, must re-enter his old life with his father (De Niro) in order to save his younger brother from a life of drugs and crime. De Niro plays another ex-con suffering from alcoholism and guilt.

Joshua Michael Stern directs. Anthony Thorne and Michael Tovo will pen the script.

De Niro is currently starring in Martin Scorsese's mob thriller "The Irishman." LaBeouf stars in the upcoming autobiographical drama "Honey Boy," which premiered at Sundance.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories