Rob Riggle Returns to SHARK WEEK with SHARK TRIP: EAT. PREY. CHUM

SHARK WEEK, the only television event that takes your summer to fincredible oceans around the globe begins Sunday, July 28 and continues through Sunday, August 4 on Discovery Channel. This year, the Pop culture phenomenon takes viewers on the ultimate 'Shark Trip' as actor, comedian and retired Marine Rob Riggle packs his bags and dives back into the water for a shark-filled adventure with some of his celebrity friends. SHARK TRIP: EAT. PREY. CHUM. is produced for Discovery Channel by record-breaking producer Will Packer, Will Packer Media, Anomaly Entertainment, and Haunted Steel Mill in association with Hazmat Productions. In addition, Riggle will do double duty as host of SHARK WEEK's late-night talk show SHARK AFTER DARK.

"Global Investigator", Rob Riggle (12 Strong, The Hangover and Rob Riggle's Ski Master Academy) enlists the help of four celebrity friends including Anthony Anderson (Black-Ish, TO TELL THE TRUTH and Beats), Adam Devine (HBO's The Righteous Gemstones), Joel McHale (ABC's CARD SHARKS and DC Stargirl), and Damon Wayans Jr. (New Girl and Let's Be Cops) for the ultimate guys trip. The trip is booked, the bags are packed, and the shark adventure is ready to begin - whether or not Rob's friends realize what they've signed up for.

"I'm a huge SHARK WEEK fan and can't wait to dive back into the water with the oceans most magnificent creatures. It's going to be an epic 'Shark Trip' with some of my best buddies," said Rob Riggle.

"I brought Rob in for SHARK WEEK last year and I'll be honest, I was kinda surprised he survived. So I thought what the heck, let's put together a Guys Trip and see if we can trick four other dudes into coming along with him this time," said Will Packer, executive producer and CEO of Will Packer Media.

For over thirty years, SHARK WEEK has revealed brand-new, innovative shark research technology and compelling insight on some of the most unique shark species in the world. SHARK WEEK 2019 will take viewers to the depths of the ocean IN SEARCH OF Deep Blue, employ the first 'drone-towed' seal decoy, and test some of the most exciting, cutting-edge technology for shark detecting surveillance. In addition, Discovery will leave no shark fan behind, bringing the SHARK WEEK experience to viewers across digital and social media platforms. New partnerships with shark experts and nonprofit groups will deliver a 360 multi-platform experience uncovering the latest shark discoveries and trending shark topics around the globe.

Last year, SHARK WEEK made a big ratings splash for its 30th anniversary, reaching 34.9M Total Viewers across Total Day. Discovery Channel was the #1 network on all of TV in Prime during SHARK WEEK - beating the broadcast networks - among M18-49 and M18-34 and had its 4th-highest rated SHARK WEEK on record across all 25-54s and 18-49s. Discovery Channel ranked as cable's #1 network in Prime across all 25-54s, all 18-49s, and all 18-34s while SHAQ DOES SHARK WEEK was cable's #1 telecast during SHARK WEEK in P25-54 & M25-54**. In addition, SHARK WEEK 2018 engaged fans across multiple platforms and reached 48 million users across Facebook and Instagram. The week also garnered 3.5 million streams across all Discovery GO (DGO) digital platforms.

SHARK TRIP: EAT. PREY. CHUM. is produced for Discovery Channel by Will Packer Media, Anomaly Entertainment, Haunted Steel Mill in association with Hazmat Productions. For Anomaly Entertainment, Matthew Kelly and Michael Sorensen serve as Executive Producer, Will Packer and Kelly Smith for Will Packer Media, Paul Matusheski and Benjamin Haslup for Hazmat Productions. For Discovery Channel, Nancy Daniels, Howard Swartz and Joseph Schneier are executive producers. Rob Riggle, Chris Pizzi and Bennett Webber also serve as executive producers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories