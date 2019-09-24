Road Trip Dramedy ULYSSES & MONA on Digital Oct. 15

A Lonely Artist and His Young Admirer Find a New Lease on Life in the Deadpan Road Trip Dramedy: Ulysses & Mona comes to on DVD/Digital on 10/15.

Ulysses (Éric Cantona, Looking for Eric) is a 55-year-old contemporary artist who ran away from his family and ended his career four years earlier. Now, he spends his days in seclusion hitting tennis balls or listening to horror movie soundtracks. Mona (Manal Issa, Nocturama, Parisienne) is a 20-year-old art student. Between nude drawing workshops and boring theory classes, her life couldn't be more uneventful. But everything changes when Mona decides to meet Ulysses. After a failed first attempt and some misfortune, both set out on a journey that will change their lives forever.

The latest film from French indie auteur Sébastien Betbeder, who also directed Film Movement's 2 Autumns, 3 Winters and Nights with Theodore, Jordan Mintzer of The Hollywood Reporter called the deadpan road trip dramedy "completely offbeat yet emotionally effective...with a style and tone reminiscent of Jim Jarmusch."

Bonus Short Film: Wolf Carver (Written and directed by Aino Suni | Finland | 13 minutes | Finnish with English subtitles) -- Outsider artist Sulo unexpectedly ends up on a strange road trip through snowy Finland with a person from his past that he's never met before.

Type: DVD/Digital (iTunes, Amazon, Vudu)

Running Time: 82 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1 Full Screen

Audio: 2.0 Stereo

Language: French with English Subtitles

Founded in 2002, Film Movement is a North American distributor of award-winning independent and foreign films based in New York City. It has released more than 250 feature films and shorts culled from prestigious film festivals worldwide. Film Movement's theatrical releases include American independent films, documentaries, and foreign art house titles. Its catalog includes titles by directors such as Hirokazu Kore-eda, Maren Ade, Jessica Hausner, Andrei Konchalovsky, Andrzej Wajda, Diane Kurys, Ciro Guerra and Melanie Laurent. In 2015, Film Movement launched its reissue label Film Movement Classics, featuring new restorations released theatrically as well as on Blu-ray and DVD, including films by such noted directors as Eric Rohmer, Peter Greenaway, Bille August, Marleen Gorris, Takeshi Kitano, Arturo Ripstein, King Hu, Sergio Corbucci and Ettore Scola.





Related Articles View More TV Stories