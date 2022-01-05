Rita Wilson Joins 1883 in Guest-Starring Role

Rita Wilson has joined the cast of Paramount Plus' 1883 in a guest-starring role.

Variety reports that Wilson will join the Yellowstone prequel series as Carolyn, a Doan's Crossing storekeeper who helps Margaret, played by Faith Hill, mellow down with some whiskey punch.

1883 previously debuted on Paramount Plus on December 19, earning the highest debut for an original series on the platform.

Created by Academy AwardÂ® Nominee Taylor Sheridan and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, 1883 is the highly anticipated prequel to the EmmyÂ® nominated series "Yellowstone." The original series stars Academy AwardÂ® nominee Sam Elliott, Grammy AwardÂ® Winner Tim McGraw, Grammy AwardÂ® Winner Faith Hill, Academy AwardÂ® winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen and James Landry HÃ©bert.

1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land - Montana.

1883 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.