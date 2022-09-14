Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rita Moreno, Tom Hanks & More Join Norman Lear Tribute Special on ABC

The star-studded evening airs THURSDAY, SEPT. 22 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and available the next day on Hulu. 

Sep. 14, 2022  

Honoring the life and legacy of the remarkable storyteller, activist and philanthropist Norman Lear, ABC has announced additional celebrity attendees as well as musical and comedy performers set to appear in the special celebration, "Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter." The star-studded evening airs THURSDAY, SEPT. 22 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and available the next day on Hulu.

Special guests set to celebrate Norman through speeches and comedy performances include Asante Blackk, George Clooney, Laverne Cox, Isabella Gomez, Emily Hampshire, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno, Ms. Pat, Jay Pharoah, Rob Reiner, Aida Rodriguez and George Wallace. Special musical performances paying tribute to iconic sitcom theme songs will also be featured throughout the evening and will be performed by Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Ledisi, Justina Machado, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, Amber Stevens West, Michelle Williams and more.

As previously announced, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer are also set to appear in the special.

The one-night-only celebration features intimate conversations, special performances and surprise reunions that pay homage to the man behind some of television's greatest stories in celebration of his 100th birthday. "I've always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I've seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would've never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration," said Lear.

"Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter" is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers are David Jammy, Brent Miller, Garrett English, Raj Kapoor and Eric Cook. James Merryman is set to direct.

Regional Awards

