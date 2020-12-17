Ring in the New Year with the 300th Episode of TEEN TITANS GO!

Start the New Year off with a bang as Cartoon Network celebrates the monumental 300th episode of Teen Titans Go! with the premiere of "Justice League's Next Top Talent Idol Star: Dance Crew Edition" Friday, Jan. 8 at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT. It's time for another Justice League talent competition! This time, the top dance crews from across the DC universe will battle on stage with their super-powered moves. Left without a crew, Robin uses Raven's spellbook to conjure up a dance crew powerful enough to help him take out the competition. Featuring a special appearance from world-famous dance crew, The Jabbawockeez, the stage is set for one of the Titans' most epic showdowns.

Leading up to the premiere, catch up on Teen Titans Go! all week beginning Monday, Jan. 4 through Thursday, Jan. 7 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Be sure to stay tuned-in as Craig of the Creek returns from the holiday break with a half-hour special premiering Monday, Jan. 18 at 10:00 a.m. ET/PT. Join Craig as he heads back to the creek only to discover that he is about to embark on his biggest adventure yet while going head to head with something dangerous lurking in the snow.