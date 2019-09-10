Rihanna's 'Savage x Fenty Show' to Feature Performances by Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, and More!

Rihanna's second annual Savage X Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video announced an all-star lineup including multi-platinum singer-songwriter Halsey, along with Hip Hop superstars Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Fat Joe, Fabolous, and Tierra Whack to perform during the runway show celebrating the new Fall/Winter 2019 collection from the music and fashion icon. Savage x Fenty Show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 20 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. And starting today, for the first time, Savage X Fenty will be available on Amazon Fashion.

Taking place Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week in conjunction with NYFW: The Shows, Savage X Fenty Show will feature a combination of models, actors and dancers including 21 Savage, Alek Wek, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Joan Smalls, Laverne Cox, Normani and many more wearing the latest savage styles and debuting Savage X Fenty's bold and fearless Fall/Winter 2019 collection.

Following the live event, this year's Savage X Fenty Show will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 20, giving viewers worldwide a door into the world of Savage X Fenty, as well as the chance to relive the experience again and again.

Savage X Fenty's latest drop is now available on Amazon Fashion. The bold collection features embellished details, must-have Logo Lounge essentials, daring teddies, and so much more. With sizes ranging from 32A-42H and XS-3X, customers can shop the collection at Amazon.com/savagexfenty.

The Savage X Fenty Show was created under the artistic direction of Rihanna and Savage X Fenty, and is executive produced by Rihanna and produced by PRODJECT and Endeavor Content's non-scripted group.





Related Articles View More TV Stories