Richard Linklater's New Animated Film APOLLO 10 ½: A SPACE AGE ADVENTURE Prepares for Takeoff at Netflix

Richard Linklater's new animated film, "Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure" will be produced by Linklater's Detour FilmProductions and Submarine, and released by Netflix.

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure" tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives. It both captures the astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment, and the lesser-seen bottom up perspective of what it was like from an excited kid's perspective, living near NASA but mostly watching it on TV like hundreds of millions of others. It's ultimately both an exacting re-creation of this special moment in history and a kid's fantasy about being plucked from his average life in suburbia to secretly train for a covert mission to the moon.

The film stars Jack Black, Zachary Levi, Glen Powell, Josh Wiggins, Milo Coy, Lee Eddy, Bill Wise, Natalie L'Amoreaux, Jessica Brynn Cohen, Sam Chipman, and Danielle Guilbot.

"It struck me years ago that this was my film to make, from both a chronological and proximity level - I was there, going into 3rd grade. Our unique animation style allows both the conjuring of a world long gone, and the flowing, playful expression of memory and imagination. It's been a fun, creative journey to incorporate things like 3D graphics into a live action shoot to help bring this story to life," said Richard Linklater.

Five-time Academy Award nominee Richard Linklater's credits include It's Impossible To Learn to Plow By Reading Books (1988); Slacker (1991); Dazed and Confused (1993); Before Sunrise (1995); SubUrbia (1997); The Newton Boys (1998); Waking Life (2001); Tape (2001), SCHOOL OF ROCK (2003); Before Sunset (2004), Bad News Bears (2005); A Scanner Darkly (2006); Fast Food Nation (2006); Inning By Inning: A Portrait of a Coach (2008); Me and Orson Welles (2009); Bernie (2012); Up To Speed (2012, Hulu); Before Midnight (2013); Boyhood (2014), Everybody Wants Some!! (2016); Last Flag Flying (2017); and Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019).

Linklater also serves as the Artistic Director for the Austin Film Society, which he founded in 1985 to showcase films from around the world that were not typically shown in Austin. Now one of the nation's top film organizations, The Austin Film Society runs a film studio, a two-screen arthouse theater, a community media center, a variety of educational programs, and has given out over $2,000,000 in grants to Texas filmmakers since 1996.

