Karolina Wydra on Her Emmy-Nominated Role in PLURIBUS and Return to Acting

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Karolina Wydra sat down with Desi Lydic on THE DAILY SHOW to recount the unexpected path that led to her Emmy-nominated role in PLURIBUS, the Apple TV science fiction series, and to discuss how she prepared to play a character unlike any she had taken on before. Wydra told Lydic that her casting came about in a striking way: producers found her photo in an old cabinet, a discovery that set her return to acting in motion.

Wydra plays Zosia in PLURIBUS, a character who exists within a hive-mind consciousness, operating without ego or fear. To inhabit that state, Wydra said she turned to meditation and dream work as preparation tools. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, the ensemble cast of PLURIBUS also includes Rhea Seehorn, Carlos-Manuel Vesga, and guest stars Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte, with the series created by BREAKING BAD's Vince Gilligan.

The appearance marks a promotional moment tied to Wydra's Emmy nomination for the role, which the interview framed as a meaningful return to the screen.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the release of the PLURIBUS Season 1 blooper reel on Apple TV, offering additional context on the show's cast and its ongoing streaming run.

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