Review Roundup: Find Out What Critics Think of STRANGER THINGS Season Three

It's 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer's heating up. School's out, there's a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group's dynamic, and they'll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town's threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they'll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

Stranger Things 3 premieres globally on July 4, only on Netflix.

Find out what critics thought about season three below!

Caroline Framke, Variety:

But rest assured: if I went into season 3 wondering how long "Stranger Things" can possibly keep this up, I left it assured that as long as the series keeps pushing beyond what initially made it work, it will have more story left in the tank yet.

Kelly Lawler, USA Today:

Still, the "Stranger" writers have figured out how to keep the characters and monsters of their world growing and changing without betraying the core of the series. Eventually, repeated infiltrations of the Upside Down into Hawkins may start to get old, but Season 3 proves monsters and telekinesis aren't the only reason "Stranger" is worth watching.

Chris Evangelista, Slash Film:

If you can move beyond the frequently impenetrable cinematography, you'll be rewarded with what might very well be the best season of this series yet. I came away from season 2 thinking the show had run its course, and there was perhaps nothing left to do with this premise. I leave season 3 excited to see what comes next. To hell with the dead summer movie season - stay home and get your blockbuster kicks from Stranger Things 3.

Ben Allen, Radio Times:

You'd think this sense of impending doom would be a downer, but it really isn't. Stranger Things 3, the third instalment of Netflix's brilliant teen series, is exhilarating; the equal of its predecessor in terms of pure enjoyment but still eventually devastating, with a shocking and emotionally-charged conclusion that will ring out on social media for weeks to come.

Michael Rougeau, Gamespot:

It's hard to say much more about Stranger Things Season 3 without giving away too much. There's going to be a lot of discussion about what happens to various characters, questions about the ways certain things were revealed, and debate about Season 3's ending, but that will come after the glorious July 4 weekend binge. For now, it's safe to say that Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have pulled it off: After a lackluster sophomore slump, Stranger Things is back at the top of its game.

Jennifer Bisset, CNET: All of that abounds in season 3, a tighter, faster-paced slightly shorter run of eight episodes that manages to tap every emotional vein of childhood (even for those who didn't grow up in the '80s) while leaking more monsters from the Upside Down. This focus on what the show does best is a smart return to form for creators the Duffer Brothers, despite a creeping yet evident strain on keeping the terrors fresh for the kids of Hawkins, Indiana. Germain Lussier, io9: Stranger Things 3 may spin its wheels to get where it's going, but it lights a fire once it gets there. The season is flawed but solid, and we hope it's not another two years before we see part four. If it is, who knows how big the kids are going to be, both on screen and off. And we mean that literally. They are growing very, very fast. Will is taller than Joyce this year!

