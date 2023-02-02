Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season Two

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season Two

The new season kicks off Tuesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Feb. 02, 2023  

NBC's first-year hit "That's My Jam," hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Fallon, returns for season two with fan favorites, new games and unforgettable performances with the best band on television.

The new season kicks off Tuesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT after night two of the season premiere of "The Voice," with episodes available to stream next day on Peacock. Season two is jam-packed with 40 celebrity guests, expanding to 10 all-new episodes, plus a one-hour special of the series' greatest hits.

The new season is bringing more laughs, music and a stellar lineup of Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning celebrity guests, including Chloe & Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Hyland, Kesha, Patti LaBelle, Adam Lambert, Simu Liu, Joel McHale, Julia Michaels, French Montana, Keke Palmer, Jay Pharoah, Billy Porter, Diallo Riddle, Craig Robinson, Bashir Salahuddin, Nicole Scherzinger, JoJo Siwa, John Stamos, Kenan Thompson, Mike "The Miz", Quavo, Will.I.Am and Saweetie.

Celebrity all-star teams will go head-to-head to battle it out in music, dance, and trivia-based games, as well as musical performances, all while playing for a charity of their choice. The premiere episode features celebrity guests Kelsea Ballerini, Julia Michaels, Jason DeRulo and Nicole Scherzinger putting their music skills to THE TEST as they compete to win the coveted golden boom box.

New games will be incorporated, including Turn the Beat Around, a musical charades-style game where celebs dance out clues on a giant spinning turn table while their partner guesses the name of a song; DON'T Fear the Speaker, a team game where celebs alternate singing songs using only ridiculous words for their partners to identify; Drawing a Blank, a virtual reality-based game where celebs attempt to draw out music-based clues for their partners to guess; More Than a Feeling, a musical take on the popular "Tonight Show" game Can You Feel It?; and Bop Quiz, "That's My Jam's" music-based retro trivia game.

There will also be elevated additions to Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, including Baby Got Back-Up, One Song Many Genres and Megamix - alongside returning fan favorites such as Perfect Mashup, Vinyl Countdown, Air Guitar, Disco Charades, Get Outta My Face, DON'T Drop the Beat, Undercover Covers, Launch the Mic and Random Instrument Challenge.

"That's My Jam" is an hour-long music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from popular "Tonight Show" games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances.

"That's My Jam's" premiere episode, which aired in November 2021, is now up to 2.5 in the 18-49 demo and 8.8 million viewers across all platforms.

"That's My Jam" is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fallon's production company, Electric Hot Dog. Fallon, Jim Juvonen and Mike Yurchuk serve as executive producers.

Catch up on the series' first season now streaming on Peacock.  

"That's My Jam's" first season recently won Best New Format at Realscreen, the Rose D'Or Award for Best Unscripted Format at MIPCOM in Cannes and Best New
Format at the International Format Awards in London.

The hit entertainment series, licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, is also heading to Italy, Spain and Mongolia following recent success in the United States, United Kingdom and France.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
The two stars chat about Heidi’s daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, where Jennifer performed “Nessun Dorma.” The supermodel talks about how all her kids grew up practicing their runway walk in her heels and shares that her father filmed all their births. Watch the new video clip now!
New Online Platform for Filmmakers Red Couch Pictures Launches Photo
New Online Platform for Filmmakers Red Couch Pictures Launches
Designed to provide a platform for the distribution of feature films, short movies and documentaries, Red Couch is a unique and exciting opportunity for young directors to showcase their work to a global audience.
SO HELP ME TODD With Skylar Astin Renewed For Season Two on CBS Photo
SO HELP ME TODD With Skylar Astin Renewed For Season Two on CBS
SO HELP ME TODD stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann and Rosa Arredondo. Scott Prendergast, Elizabeth Klaviter, Dr. Phil McGraw, Stuart Gillard, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman serve as executive producers.

From This Author - Michael Major


Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92
February 2, 2023

Larry Rivera, a legendary fixture of Kauai, Hawaii whose career spanned over seven decades and who worked alongside Elvis Presley in ‘Blue Hawaii’ has passed away at the age of 92. Also known as “Mr. Coco Palms,” Rivera was a key fixture of Kauai’s entertainment culture where he started his career in the 50s.
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
February 2, 2023

The two stars chat about Heidi’s daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, where Jennifer performed “Nessun Dorma.” The supermodel talks about how all her kids grew up practicing their runway walk in her heels and shares that her father filmed all their births. Watch the new video clip now!
JP Saxe & Camilo Drop New Single 'Moderación'JP Saxe & Camilo Drop New Single 'Moderación'
February 2, 2023

Multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe releases his latest collaboration, “Moderación (con Camilo)” via Arista Records. The new track features five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner and three-time GRAMMY® nominated Colombian singer-songwriter, musician, and producer, Camilo.
SO HELP ME TODD Starring Skylar Astin Renewed For Season Two on CBSSO HELP ME TODD Starring Skylar Astin Renewed For Season Two on CBS
February 2, 2023

SO HELP ME TODD stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann and Rosa Arredondo. Scott Prendergast, Elizabeth Klaviter, Dr. Phil McGraw, Stuart Gillard, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman serve as executive producers.
VIDEO: Melissa Gorga Talks Teresa Giudice REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Feud on SHERRIVIDEO: Melissa Gorga Talks Teresa Giudice REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Feud on SHERRI
February 2, 2023

Co-stars of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania & Margaret Josephs dished on the drama ahead of the season 13 premiere. Melissa Gorga teased why she didn’t attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding saying that, “enough is enough” and referring to her relationship with her sister-in-law as “toxic.” Watch the video clip now!
share