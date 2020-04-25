Release Dates Pushed Back For 'Doctor Strange', 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', and 'Into the Spider-Verse'

Release dates have been pushed back for upcoming films including "Doctor Strange," "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and "Into the Spider-Verse."

According to the New York Post, Sony Pictures and the Walt Disney Co. both recently announced updated film release schedules, delaying many releases due to the current health crisis.

Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has been pushed back from November 2021 to March 2022.

Sony's live-action "Spider-Man: Far From Home" has been delayed to November 2021 from its original release date of July 2021. The animated "Into the Spider-Verse" sequel has been pushed back to October 2022. It was originally set for April 2022.

However, not all of the changes announced were delays. Disney's "Thor: Love and Thunder" has been moved up a week. It will now be released on February 11, 2022.

Read more on the New York Post.





