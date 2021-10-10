Reel Resilience Screening Will Showcase Female and LGBTQ+ Filmmakers at MOMI

Executive Producer Maggie Politi Stiggers and co-producer Katie Mack present "The Reel Resilience Screening", a one night only event at The Museum of the Moving Image to showcase films created by female and LGBTQ+ filmmakers during the pandemic.

The industry screening will take place October 18th courtesy of The City Artists Corps Grant. The digital works being celebrated include; "More Than" web series directed by Heidi Marshall and written by Jinn S. Kim, "Angelina" directed and choreographed by Holly Wilder, "When This All Ends" directed by Jordan Sommerlad and written by Cory Stonebrook, "Yousername" directed and written by Melissa Mahoney, "Neighbors" web series written & created by Sharrod Williams and directed by Daniel Gaymon, "Thunder" directed by Jacquelyn Ryal and choreographed by Sam Given, "Loving You Is Complicated" directed by Lana Young and written by Segnon, "Self Tape" directed by Oriana Lada and Rob Tendy and written by Emily Fury Daly, "Beds" directed by Ellpetha Tsivicos and written by Kirsten Shu-Ying Chen, "Break Up Content" written and performed by Katie Mack, "Fading Back In" directed by Lauren Greenhall and choreographed by Jaclene Sini, and "What If" directed and written by Maggie Stiggers.

The City Artist Corps Grants was launched in June 2021 by NYFA and DCLA with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. The program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps recovery initiative announced by Mayor de Blasio and DCLA earlier this year.

Maggie Stiggers is a professional actor, voice over artist and independent producer. She's the co-founder of NikoFrank Productions, a non profit production company whose mission is to provide more opportunities for women in film. Her book, Dear Future Producer is available on Amazon. And her podcast, "It's Only The Beginning" is available to stream everywhere you listen to podcasts.

Katie Mack is the founder of Somehow9am Productions who's mission is to help artist make their first works. Under this umbrella she has produced plays, EPs, and podcasts, including "f*cking sober: the first 90 days" which one the 2021 Webby Award for Best Writing and was a Nominee for Best Limited Series.

Special thanks to The Museum of the Moving Image, NYFA Current, NY Culture, Made in NY, Queens Theatre, Dominos Pizza, and Milk Bar, Sarah Goeke, Jeremey Varner, and Michael Stiggers.