Rebel Wilson's SEOUL GIRLS Lands at Lionsgate

Deadline reports that Rebel Wilson-penned comedy "Seoul Girls" has found a home at Lionsgate. The script was recently revised by Young II Kim.

In the film, Korean American high school girl and her friends enter a worldwide talent competition to be the opening act for the world's biggest K-pop boy band. With help from an ex-member of a British girl group and a former K-pop trainee, the Seoul Girls find their voices on the world's biggest stage.

Wilson stars in the film, along with having penned the script.

Wilson recently starred in "Jojo Rabbit" and "Isn't It Romantic?" She will star in Tom Hooper's upcoming "Cats" film adaptation. She is perhaps best known for her role in the "Pitch Perfect" film franchise.

Read the original story on Deadline.





