Randy Feltface Will Release THE BOOK OF RANDICUS Via 800 Pound Gorilla

An embarrassing near-death experience led Randy Feltface to start a new religion. Now, he's recruiting disciples.

In this unapologetically divine comedy special, Randy dons his robe and hits the road to sermonize on everything from faith to vaping. Randy Feltface will release The Book of Randicus on March 16 via 800 Pound Gorilla Pictures.

Directed by Natalie van den Dungen and filmed in an abandoned picture theatre in rural Australia, The Book of Randicus manages to comprehensively disembowel the concept of belief, then put it back together whilst telling just enough jokes to conceal Randy's spiritual awakening.

Since beginning his comedy career in Melbourne, Australia in 2005, Randy Feltface has written and performed eight solo stand-up comedy shows, released three comedy specials, played sold-out seasons in London and New York, and been nominated for Best Comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He made his US television debut as a crowd favorite on NBC's BRING THE FUNNY in 2019 and has been invited to perform at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal on four separate occasions.

Randy's live show is a high energy existential crisis, full of biting observations, razor-sharp crowd work, and rapid arm movements.

Welcome to the temple of Randicus, may your enlightenment begin. For more information visit https://www.feltface.com/.