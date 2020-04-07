Rainn Wilson Launches Live Interview Series 'Hey, Human'

In continuing SoulPancake's decade-long mission to celebrate humanity and inspire and connect audiences worldwide, the Participant-owned content studio announces the launch of "Hey, Human," a new daily Instagram Live series, hosted by actor and SoulPancake co-founder, Rainn Wilson on the @SoulPancake Instagram channel. Mixing Rainn's signature style of deep thinking and compassion with his unfiltered and unfettered humor, Hey, Human invites viewers to join Rainn to discuss their realities, fears and stories of coping with quarantine, as well as showcasing creative ways people are staying connected and hopeful in this new era of social distancing.

Each episode begins with Rainn discussing a topic of his choice with a celebrity friend followed by a pair of interview segments featuring viewers pulled directly out of the live stream. The series kicked off with a special mini 'The Office' reunion from Angela Kinsey. Additional guests to drop by the series so far include Justin Baldoni, Noah Cyrus, and Finneas O'Connell.

New episodes of "Hey, Human" can be found every weekday LIVE on the @SoulPancake Instagram channel at 12:00 PM PST. Be sure to tune-in this week to catch special guest appearances from Morgan Harper Nichols, Brian Baumgartner, Brad Montague, and Kid President's Robby Novack.

"If this crisis has taught us anything it's that we're all human beings sharing a struggle as well as a planet," said Rainn Wilson. "'Hey, Human' is about humans connecting with (sometimes random) humans about our shared humanity in inhumane times. Let's talk. Connect. Uplift each other. Get deep occasionally and share a laugh too! Also, I mean what else are you going to do?"

Founded in 2009, Soulpancake was the first digital content studio built entirely around creating inspiring and positive content, establishing an entirely new model for mission-driven companies to counter-program negativity online. Now as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the world to exercise social distancing, SoulPancake is continuing its legacy through "Hey, Human" by delivering content that builds compassion, celebrates community, and uplifts hearts.





