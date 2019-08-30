Rahul Kohli Joins, Catherine Parker Returns to HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR

Deadline reports that Rahul Kohli will join Netflix's latest anthology series "The Haunting of Bly Manor." Catherine Parker, who starred in the original series, "The Haunting of Hill House," will return in the same role.

Bly Manor comes from Henry James' psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely in an old country mansion. There, two young orphans are looked after by a young governess by whom most of the story is narrated by.

Rahul is known from CW's "iZombie," created by "Veronica Mars" creator Rob Thomas. He also stars in Netflix film "Happy Anniversary."

In "Hill House," Parker played Poppy Hill, 1920s-era ghost who married into the Hill family. She met her husband, William Hill, in the asylum where they were both patients and took up residence in Hill House shortly after. As a ghost, Poppy believes the only way to wake up humans from their nightmares is to kill them.

Read the original story on Deadline.





