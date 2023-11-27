Rachel Sennott to Receive StoneStreet Studio's 2023 Granite Award

Bottoms actor Rachel Sennott is set to receive Stonestreet Studios’ Granite Award for 2023. Special guest speakers honoring Sennott include her writing partner, Emma Seligman (Shiva Baby, Bottoms) with video congrats from previous Granite Award recipients Miles Teller, Ximena Lamadrid, Nik Walker, and others.

Stonestreet Studios, founded by the filmmaking duo of Alyssa Rallo Bennett and Gary O. Bennett, is the exclusive independent film studio partner of NYU Tisch Drama program. Its Granite Award is bestowed upon actors and multi-hyphenates who have developed meaningful work, reflective of Stonestreet’s socially conscious and diverse films, including Rain Without Thunder, The Pack, ReRUN, and, soon to be released, The Arrival.

An alumnus of Stonestreet Studios’ Screen Acting & Production Residency Program, Sennott will accept the award at a ceremony at Stonestreet Studios on November 29. She joins a list of Granite Award recipients that includes Rachel Brosnahan, Camila Mendes, Danny Ramirez, Miles Teller, Ximena Lamadrid, and Nik Walker.

“Rachel’s energy, work ethic, and downright explosive passion is palpable on and off-screen. She has a great sense of humor that translates into her impeccable comic timing,” says Alyssa Rallo Bennett. “She embodies beauty from the INSIDE OUT and extreme characters without judgment. Rachel is the ultimate hyphenate as a producer, writer, actor, and terrific collaborator. We have loved working with her and hope to collaborate with her again in the future.”

Rachel Sennott is best known for her roles in Shiva Baby, Bottoms, The Idol, and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Bottoms world premiered at SXSW. It was released in theaters this August and is now available for streaming on Prime Video. Sennott is repped by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.

Photo by Eddy Chen